Three wrestlers honored as NWCA Scholar All-Americans

By Matthew Stainthorpe, WVU Athletics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second consecutive year, three members of the West Virginia University wrestling team were named to the 2022 Division I Scholar All-America Team by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) on Friday afternoon. Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale and sophomore Peyton Hall cemented...

