Tokyo Vice boss brushes off accusations that Jake Adelstein's memoir has a lot of B.S.

 2 days ago

Since Adelstein's 2009 memoir was released, and received national pubicity thanks to a 2009 60 Minutes story, some have questioned the journalist's exploits in Japan. "Among those who have known and worked with...

Primetimer

Joey King returning to Hulu to star in Holocaust-themed limited series We Were the Lucky Ones

King, who earned an Emmy nomination starring in 2019's Hulu limited series The Act, will star in We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode drama inspired by the true story of a Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive—and to reunite. It is based on Georgia Hunter's 2017 novel of the same name. Erica Lipez will adapt the book and Thomas Kail will direct. “I’ll never forget the day, at fifteen-years-old, I learned that I came from a family of Holocaust survivors,” said Hunter. “It was a discovery that changed my life, inspiring a decade-long journey to unearth and record my family’s story. When We Were the Lucky Ones landed in my dear friend Tommy Kail’s hands, I knew it had found its home. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him, with our incredible show runner, Erica Lipez, and with the amazing teams at Old 320, 20th and Hulu as we bring the story of my ancestors—and through it, the story of the Holocaust—to the screen.” King is currently under a first-look TV deal with Hulu.
Primetimer

Sundance Now's Ten Percent is a pointless remake of French Netflix hit Call My Agent!

Ten Percent is an unnecessary retread of Call My Agent!: "At a first glance, a remake for a British audience doesn’t seem like a bad idea. The British television and celebrity market is known the world over, and is ripe for exploration and satire," says Scott Bryan, adding: "But with Call My Agent! already being so resoundingly popular, it raises questions about who exactly this remake is for in the first place...It is so much of a faithful adaptation that you end up simply comparing and contrasting every plot point and detail with the original, rather than sitting back and getting absorbed by Ten Percent itself."
Primetimer

Hein’s TV Picks: Fingers Crossed For The Staircase

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
TVLine

Alicia Vikander Plays an Actress Playing Criminal 'Vampire' Irma Vep in HBO Thriller — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays an actress who gets a bit lost in her latest role in HBO‘s upcoming crime thriller Irma Vep, which is set for a Monday, June 6 at 9/8c premiere. Created, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based on his 1996 film of the same name (which starred Maggie Cheung), the HBO/A24 co-production stars Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as (anagram alert!) Irma Vep in a remake of the circa 1915...
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
Primetimer

Elisabeth Moss discusses being a Scientologist

In a New Yorker profile timed for the release of Apple TV+'s Shining Girls, interviewer Michael Schulman asked Moss was asked about her controversial religion. “I don’t want to come off as being cagey,” she said. “If you and I met, just hanging out as friends, I’m, like, an open book about it.” But, she added, “I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they’re watching me. I want them to be seeing the character. I feel like, when actors reveal too much of their lives, I’m sometimes watching something and I’m going, Oh, I know that she just broke up with that person, or, I know that she loves to do hot yoga, or whatever it is.” Schulman responded that people are already distracted by it. Smiling, she replied: “People can obviously hold in their mind whatever they want to, and I can’t control that. If it’s not that, it’s going to be something else....It’s not really a closed-off religion. It’s a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that’s the thing that is probably the most misunderstood.” Asked how Scientology has helped her as she grew up, Moss said: “Communication is something that I obviously use so much, not only in my job but in my interpersonal relationships as well. That is probably one of the No. 1 basic things that I grew up learning and grew up using and use every day: the power of just being able to listen to somebody, of making somebody feel heard, of not belittling them for what they think or believe, even if you think it’s wrong." Moss also cleared up a story in which she was reported to have walked out of the 2017 Television Critics Association Awards when ex-Scientologist Leah Remini won an award for Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. "I went to the bathroom,” Moss said. “I wish it was more exciting than that.”
Primetimer

Primetimer

