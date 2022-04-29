ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Elon Musk Pwns Twitter

By Mike Ciriaco
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago

This past week, Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. He celebrated by taking a refreshing dip… in his money bin. And for more news you may have missed, Mike Ciriaco is bringing it back to your brain with this week’s Deja News!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AI0W_0fOYCHFD00

Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid.

El Monte Union High School District students received access to plant-based food thanks to a $5,000 grant from City of Hope, which helped bring to life the Burger Swap Project: an effort that encouraged students to try the plant-based Impossible™ Burger instead of a beef burger.

As part of the Burger Swap Project, students from Rosemead High School, South El Monte High School and Mountain View High School had the opportunity to choose between a plant-based Impossible Burger or an animal beef patty during the two-week promotion held in early March.

“We feel fantastic knowing we were able to provide plant-based food options for the students of El Monte Union,” City of Hope Director of Community Benefit Nancy Clifton-Hawkins said. “We wanted students to have the opportunity to try something new and learn more about how having a plant-based diet can aid in preventing cancer, diabetes or many other harmful chronic diseases.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who just ended a weeklong stay at her Brentwood home, has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Tuesday.

According to her office, Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” according to her office. “She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules.”

Harris, 57, will follow guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and “will return to the White House when she tests negative,” according to her office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fv2ra_0fOYCHFD00

Ryan Reynolds will receive an American Cinematique Award.

Actor Ryan Reynolds has been selected to be the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, it was announced Tuesday.

Reynolds will receive the award in a tribute planned for Nov. 17 at the Beverly Hilton. It is an annual fundraiser for the non-profit organization that supports the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz and the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

“Ryan Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times,” AC Board Chair Rick Nicita said in a statement. “He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern movie star.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxyd4_0fOYCHFD00

The El Monte High School District will encourage students to eat plant based alternatives.

El Monte Union High School District students received access to plant-based food thanks to a $5,000 grant from City of Hope, which helped bring to life the Burger Swap Project: an effort that encouraged students to try the plant-based Impossible™ Burger instead of a beef burger.

As part of the Burger Swap Project, students from Rosemead High School, South El Monte High School and Mountain View High School had the opportunity to choose between a plant-based Impossible Burger or an animal beef patty during the two-week promotion held in early March.

Mike Ciriaco will be back next Friday with another Deja News. Until then, Erza Miller, we hope you get the help you need. And to everyone else, stay sane SoCal!

Comments / 1

Related
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Brentwood, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
Local
California Business
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
El Monte, CA
City
Rosemead, CA
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Rick Nicita
Person
Elon Musk
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Ryan Reynolds to receive American Cinematheque Award

Actor Ryan Reynolds has been selected to be the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, it was announced Tuesday. Reynolds will receive the award in a tribute planned for Nov. 17 at the Beverly Hilton. It is an annual fundraiser for the non-profit organization that supports the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz and the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deja News#City Of Hope#The Burger Swap Project#Rosemead High School#Mountain View High School#Pcr
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Pasadena, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The San Gabriel Mountains surround Pasadena, which is located about 10 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It's a city steeped in history and blessed with pleasant weather, and it's perhaps best known for the Tournament of Roses, which takes place on January 1st. Pasadena also offers, also a distinct, diversified assortment of superb food for every meal or occasion, away from the conventional Asian eateries of the San Gabriel Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
KTLA

California’s top Korean restaurant is in L.A.

The top Korean eatery in California is in downtown Los Angeles, according to Yelp. BROKEN MOUTH | Lee’s Homestyle, located at 718 S Los Angeles St., was ranked by the popular review site as having the best Korean food in the Golden State. The restaurant identifies itself as Hawaii and Korean comfort food, with a menu […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Verge

What a billion square feet of warehouses looks like

California’s Inland Empire, a sprawling region just east of Los Angeles that was once known for orange groves and grape vineyards, is now ground zero of America’s warehouse boom. The rise of online shopping has triggered a dramatic change in the landscape here and across the country — every $1 billion in online sales drums up demand for 1.25 million square feet of warehouse space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy