Elon Musk Pwns Twitter

This past week, Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. He celebrated by taking a refreshing dip… in his money bin. And for more news you may have missed, Mike Ciriaco is bringing it back to your brain with this week’s Deja News!

Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid.

El Monte Union High School District students received access to plant-based food thanks to a $5,000 grant from City of Hope, which helped bring to life the Burger Swap Project: an effort that encouraged students to try the plant-based Impossible™ Burger instead of a beef burger.

As part of the Burger Swap Project, students from Rosemead High School, South El Monte High School and Mountain View High School had the opportunity to choose between a plant-based Impossible Burger or an animal beef patty during the two-week promotion held in early March.

“We feel fantastic knowing we were able to provide plant-based food options for the students of El Monte Union,” City of Hope Director of Community Benefit Nancy Clifton-Hawkins said. “We wanted students to have the opportunity to try something new and learn more about how having a plant-based diet can aid in preventing cancer, diabetes or many other harmful chronic diseases.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who just ended a weeklong stay at her Brentwood home, has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Tuesday.

According to her office, Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” according to her office. “She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules.”

Harris, 57, will follow guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and “will return to the White House when she tests negative,” according to her office.

Ryan Reynolds will receive an American Cinematique Award.

Actor Ryan Reynolds has been selected to be the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, it was announced Tuesday.

Reynolds will receive the award in a tribute planned for Nov. 17 at the Beverly Hilton. It is an annual fundraiser for the non-profit organization that supports the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz and the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

“Ryan Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times,” AC Board Chair Rick Nicita said in a statement. “He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern movie star.”

Mike Ciriaco will be back next Friday with another Deja News. Until then, Erza Miller, we hope you get the help you need. And to everyone else, stay sane SoCal!