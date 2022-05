Elaine Doucet McDaniel, born Febuary 1, 1952, in Crowley, Louisiana, gained her wings on April 25, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Visitation will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas, Friday, April 29, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited by Deacon Melvin Payne...