Los Angeles, CA

How the Los Angeles Riots, which started 30 years ago today, impacted TV comedy

 2 days ago
"In 1992 ― just four months after the cops who beat Rodney King nearly to death were acquitted, and the resulting civil unrest in Los Angeles led to an attack on truck driver Reginald Denny ― In Living Color decided to tell a joke about it. But not just a joke,"...

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Is Hetty Actress Linda Hunt Returning to the Show?

There’s been a lot of focus on the “NCIS” franchise’s flagship show this season, as the cast saw major turnover, especially given Mark Harmon‘s departure. However, in the beloved spin-off, “NCIS: Los Angeles,” fans are worried about another staple character. We haven’t seen Hetty Lange since the season 13 premiere. However, finally, showrunners confirmed that the Special Operations Manager will return in season 14.
The Fate of The Goldbergs Confirmed Following Jeff Garlin’s Exit

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. This news is better than a hug from Beverly Goldberg!. On April 19, E! News learned that The Goldbergs will return to ABC for a 10th season. The long-running comedy—starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambron and Hayley Orrantia—will return without Jeff Garlin, who exited the series back in December. Garlin left the series after multiple complaints about his behavior on set resulted in an HR investigation.
Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Cindy Williams Recalls Hilarious Ron Howard Road Trip Story

Actress Cindy Williams of Laverne & Shirley fame actually did have some interactions with fellow actor Ron Howard. Sure, they crossed paths on Howard’s show Happy Days. After all, Williams and her on-screen partner Penny Marshall started their act as Shirley Feeney and Laverne DeFazio on the other sitcom. There was a time, though, when Williams and Howard were together for some work.
Gaslit review: A sublime Julia Roberts can’t save new Watergate series

Julia Roberts can elevate a scene with nothing but the staccato of her whisper or the anxious fondling of an earring. In Starz’s eight-episode limited series Gaslit, she plays Martha Mitchell, the outspoken wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney-general John Mitchell and one of the few characters not immediately recognisable from other Hollywood restagings of this dark moment in US political history. Roberts’s Martha is an all-purpose gossip – nickname: “The Mouth of the South” – until her husband violently threatens her against telling the press what she knows of the administration’s criminal tactics. Roberts is wrenching as she slides from...
What's the Real Story Behind Hetty's Absence on NCIS: Los Angeles and Will She Return?

Where’s Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt)? That’s the question on the mind of the majority of NCIS: Los Angeles fans. We’ve been given glimpses of our intrepid former operations manager off on a dangerous mission in Syria, but we don’t know what’s so important to her that she would forsake her team in Los Angeles, resulting in Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) being named her permanent replacement.
'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
Will CBS pick a woman to succeed James Corden as The Late Late Show host?

The Late Shift author Bill Carter tweeted in response to Corden announcing he was exiting late-night in 2023 after eight years, "I was sure CBS would choose woman last time" but "James popped up. I'd never HEARD of him." As Chloe Stilwell notes, network late-night has been full of men, particularly white men. Joan Rivers briefly hosted a show on Fox in the 1980s and Wanda Sykes briefly had a Saturday-night show on Fox in 2009. More recently, Lilly Singh had A Little Late on NBC after Late Night with Seth Meyers. "The problem there though is that NBC attempted to add another late-night show to an already overcrowded field, instead of giving one of the existing late-night hosting spots to a woman — which is where Corden’s open role leaves a perfect place for a woman to finally take over," says Stillwell. "Amber Ruffin currently hosts a late-night show on Peacock, and she would be a worthy contender to move over to CBS’s (late-night) opening. Other comics like Nikki Glaser, Ziwe, Ilana Glazer, Ali Wong, and Whitney Cummings would all be excellent in the role. There are so many adept, funny women who would revolutionize late-night television — and it’s about time a major network gave one of them the chance."
