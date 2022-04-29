ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's sick. They're heartless': Family, dozens more join in community walk where 13-year-old girl was shot and killed

By Kim Shine
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Returning to the scene of a crime to help bring a family justice. Dozens gathered for a community walk in the neighborhood where Shanaria Wilson, 13, was shot and killed in near 5th and Rogers on Sunday, April 24. Her 10-year-old sister, Shyier, and an...

CBS 58

Officials: 38-year-old man charged in fatal Bay View shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 38-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. Julius Coleman has been charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. The shooting happened...
CBS 58

Two shot late Friday night at 38th & Fond Du Lac

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a double non-fatal shooting that occurred on Fri., April 29, at approximately 11:30p.m., near 38th St. and Fond du Lac Ave. The victims, a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, were struck when shot at from inside a vehicle. Both...
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating overnight homicide, one dead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at 3:50 a.m. and left one dead. According to police, the victim was an 18-year-old man from West Allis. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say the location of...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
NewsBreak
CBS 58

86-year-old guilty of killing wife in Wisconsin in 1975

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Door County on Friday found an 86-year-old man guilty of killing his wife and disposing of her body more than four decades ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree murder and disinterment of the dead against Richard Pierce, who has maintained his innocence.
CBS 58

Fatal Sunday morning crash on US 45 near Appleton Avenue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Sheriffs Office reported a fatal crash that took place at around 6:45 a.m. on Sun., May 1 on Highway 45 in the southbound direction near the Appleton Ave. exit. A 26-year-old man, who was ejected in the process of a rollover accident, was reported...
CBS 58

3 people hurt after balcony collapse in Madison

MADISON (CBS 58) -- Three people were hurt after a crowded balcony collapsed in downtown Madison. It happened at a home during the annual "Mifflin Street Block Party" -- which is a large gathering that happens each spring involving thousands of UW-Madison students. No word yet on the severity of...
