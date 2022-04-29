ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Hollysys Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) _ Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The maker of industrial, rail and subway automation systems posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period.

Hollysys Automation expects full-year revenue in the range of $625 million to $700 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOLI

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Geovax Labs's Earnings Outlook

Geovax Labs GOVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Geovax Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40. Geovax Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cowen Q1 Earnings

Cowen COWN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cowen beat estimated earnings by 70.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $0.79. Revenue was down $355.78 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Holi#Hollysys Automation#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MarketWatch

GE post-earnings woes continue, as stock suffers worst month in more than 2 years

Shares of General Electric Co. have kept falling in the wake of disappointing first-quarter results, putting them on track Friday for a fourth-straight loss to a 17-month low. The losing streak was kicked off by the 10.3% plunge on April 26, the biggest one-day loss in two years, after the industrial conglomerate beat first-quarter profit and revenue expectations, but missed on free cash flow and provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Read more about GE’s earnings report.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
International Business Times

Berkshire Bought $51 Billion Stock As Buffett Combats Supply Chain; Operating Results Flat

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc dove into equity markets in the first quarter, spending more than $51 billion on stocks including a much larger stake in Chevron Corp. Berkshire, which Buffett has run since 1965, also said on Saturday quarterly operating profit was little changed from a year earlier, with some businesses able to fend off supply chain disruptions. Geico, the car insurer, posted an underwriting loss.
OMAHA, NE
freightwaves.com

ArcBest sees ‘record profitability’ in Q1

ArcBest announced Friday “record profitability” during the 2022 first quarter. The transportation and logistics company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, well ahead of the $2.13 consensus estimate as reported by Seeking Alpha. “Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Park Hotels & Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The Tysons, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $18 million, or 8 cents per share, in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

AbbVie's stock is down 3% after missing on revenue in the first quarter of 2022

An earlier version of this report incorrectly listed Rinvoq's revenue. The drug generated $465 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2022. were down 3.4% in premarket trading on Friday after the company missed on revenue in the first quarter of the year. AbbVie had earnings of $4.5 billion, or $2.51 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, up from $3.5 billion, or $1.99 per share, in the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.16. The FactSet consensus was $3.14. The company said it had revenue of $13.5 billion for the quarter, up from $13.0 billion, against a FactSet consensus of $13.6 billion. Top-performing products included eczema treatment Rinvoq (up 53.6% to $465 million), its aesthetics franchise, which includes Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm (up 20.% to $1.3 billion), and psoriasis treatment Skyrizi (up 63.7% to $940 million). However, sales of Humira, its top-selling drug, fell 2.7% to $4.7 billion, as did sales of lymphoma treatment Imbruvica, which came in at $1.1 billion. AbbVie updated its guidance for adjusted EPS for 2022, saying it now expects $13.92 to $14.12 instead of $14.00 - $14.20. The company's stock has gained 15.4% this year, while the broader S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Green Plains: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Monday reported a loss of $61.5 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of $1.16. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Price Hikes, Solid Global Sales, Drive Q1 Profit Beat

McDonalds Corp. (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as menu price hikes and solid global sales helped offset the impact of its suspension of business in Russia and higher food and labor costs. McDonalds said diluted earnings for the three months ending in March...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Phillips 66 Beats Profit Estimates, to Resume Share Buybacks

(Reuters) -U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Friday promised to resume share buybacks in the current quarter, after posting a quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Western sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine have tightened crude oil supplies worldwide...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Forward Air to hit 2023 EPS target a year early

Management from Forward Air said Thursday that March was the best month in the company’s history, with its less-than-truckload segment experiencing three of the highest tonnage weeks on record. The comments came on its first-quarter call, which highlighted the progress the asset-light trucking company has made transitioning its freight mix away from low-paying, light shipments to heavier loads. The efforts were undertaken to improve density and yields.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Sterling Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Monday reported net income of $5.3 million in its first quarter. The Southfield, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 10 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

877K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy