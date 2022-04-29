Hollysys Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The maker of industrial, rail and subway automation systems posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period.

Hollysys Automation expects full-year revenue in the range of $625 million to $700 million.

