FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball student-athletes Troy Gooch and Jon Diedrich were All-America Honorable Mentions on Monday, May 2. Diedrich finished the season third in the country in total kills (434) and 12th in kills per set (3.98). He is one of six attackers in the country to notch over 400 […]

