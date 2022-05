ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Terrifying moments for a woman who was shot at while in the backyard of her west side home. And she says this is not the first shooting in her neighborhood this year. The woman KRQE News 13 spoke with did not want to be named, but she wanted to share her story […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO