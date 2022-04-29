Patriots First Round Pick Cole Strange Introduced

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. The New England Patriots selected a total of 11 players, from Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the first round to Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Stueber with pick No. 245 in the seventh. Between those two selections,...
On Friday night, the New England Patriots made their second trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft. During Round 1, the Patriots traded back from No. 21 to No. 29, amassing picks along the way. Tonight, the Chiefs returned the favor by dropping back from No. 50 to No. 54.
The 2022 NFL Draft is over. But that doesn’t mean the New England Patriots are done adding players. Oh no, it’s time for Bill Belichick & Co. to start hitting the phone lines and try to sign some undrafted free agents. There’s plenty of talent still out there...
The New England Patriots made somewhat of a surprising selection Saturday by drafting Bailey Zappe with the 137th overall pick. Zappe set FBS records by accumulating 5,967 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns with Western Kentucky last season. Yet it’s somewhat curious of New England to take a passer in the fourth round a year after snagging Mac Jones in the opening round.
The New England Patriots have extended a rookie mini-camp invitation to the son of a franchise legend. Rhode Island defensive back Coby Tippett, the son of former Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, will participate in the event, which is reportedly slated for May 13-16 at Gillette Stadium. A...
It’s not everyday your childhood idol gives you a shoutout out Twitter, but for Chasen Hines, that’s exactly what he got on Sunday. The New England Patriots drafted the LSU guard in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines had a passion for baseball growing up. He wore the No. 34 and looked up to MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
The 2022 NFL Draft may have just ended, but Bill Belichick and the Patriots are already getting to the phones. According to Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz, Miami Hurricanes do-it-all athlete D’Eriq King is reportedly headed to New England as an undrafted free agent. “Miami Hurricanes QB/RB/WR – yes, that’s...
The Kansas City Chiefs have traded the 50th pick in the 2022 NFL draft to the New England Patriots. This was the second-round pick that the Chiefs acquired from the Dolphins in the Tyreek Hill trade. They traded the other 2022 draft picks they acquired in that trade in the first round when they moved up for CB Trent McDuffie at pick No. 21, also with the Patriots.
As the final day of the NFL Draft was winding down, Kevin Harris was surrounded by his family and friends at the Westin in Atlanta. The sixth round had begun and his named had yet to be called, so the South Carolina running back decided it was time to give his agent a call. As the phone rang, another number popped up on his screen with an unfamiliar area code. Harris quickly hung up the outgoing call to his agent and answered.
"Are we allowed to question a draft from Bill Belichick?" A year ago, the consensus among experts following the 2021 NFL Draft was that the Patriots had one of the best classes after the seven-round event. So far, those experts have mostly been proven right. Quarterback Mac Jones led New...
NFL fans and media members alike have grown to expect the unexpected when it comes to the Patriots’ draft decisions. But even those who have been following New England since the start of the Bill Belichick era probably couldn’t have predicted what the Patriots did this past Thursday night.
The fifth Michigan Wolverine is off the board, even if it took until the seventh round. The New England Patriots selected Andrew Stueber with pick No. 245. The Patriots like to select a Michigan player each draft, and that trend continues. Stueber has played different positions on the offensive line....
