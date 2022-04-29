Patriots First Round Pick Cole Strange Introduced

As the final day of the NFL Draft was winding down, Kevin Harris was surrounded by his family and friends at the Westin in Atlanta. The sixth round had begun and his named had yet to be called, so the South Carolina running back decided it was time to give his agent a call. As the phone rang, another number popped up on his screen with an unfamiliar area code. Harris quickly hung up the outgoing call to his agent and answered.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO