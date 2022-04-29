ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots First Round Pick Cole Strange Introduced

By Ian Steele
ABC6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots made headlines by drafting Cole Strange with their first round...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

Patriots Draft Recap: Full Rundown Of New England’s 11 Selections

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. The New England Patriots selected a total of 11 players, from Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the first round to Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Stueber with pick No. 245 in the seventh. Between those two selections,...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Trade Up For Wide Receiver: Fans React

On Friday night, the New England Patriots made their second trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft. During Round 1, the Patriots traded back from No. 21 to No. 29, amassing picks along the way. Tonight, the Chiefs returned the favor by dropping back from No. 50 to No. 54.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
The Spun

Patriots Reveal Why They Drafted A Quarterback On Saturday

The New England Patriots made somewhat of a surprising selection Saturday by drafting Bailey Zappe with the 137th overall pick. Zappe set FBS records by accumulating 5,967 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns with Western Kentucky last season. Yet it’s somewhat curious of New England to take a passer in the fourth round a year after snagging Mac Jones in the opening round.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

The New England Patriots have extended a rookie mini-camp invitation to the son of a franchise legend. Rhode Island defensive back Coby Tippett, the son of former Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, will participate in the event, which is reportedly slated for May 13-16 at Gillette Stadium. A...
NFL
NESN

David Ortiz Welcomes Patriots Sixth-Round Draft Pick To New England

It’s not everyday your childhood idol gives you a shoutout out Twitter, but for Chasen Hines, that’s exactly what he got on Sunday. The New England Patriots drafted the LSU guard in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines had a passion for baseball growing up. He wore the No. 34 and looked up to MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
NFL
The Spun

Miami Star D’Eriq King Reportedly Signing UDFA Deal With Patriots

The 2022 NFL Draft may have just ended, but Bill Belichick and the Patriots are already getting to the phones. According to Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz, Miami Hurricanes do-it-all athlete D’Eriq King is reportedly headed to New England as an undrafted free agent. “Miami Hurricanes QB/RB/WR – yes, that’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#2022 Nfl Draft#The Pick#A New England#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs trade pick No. 50 to Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded the 50th pick in the 2022 NFL draft to the New England Patriots. This was the second-round pick that the Chiefs acquired from the Dolphins in the Tyreek Hill trade. They traded the other 2022 draft picks they acquired in that trade in the first round when they moved up for CB Trent McDuffie at pick No. 21, also with the Patriots.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MassLive.com

Patriots RB Kevin Harris says call of his life came from Bill Belichick while trying to reach his agent

As the final day of the NFL Draft was winding down, Kevin Harris was surrounded by his family and friends at the Westin in Atlanta. The sixth round had begun and his named had yet to be called, so the South Carolina running back decided it was time to give his agent a call. As the phone rang, another number popped up on his screen with an unfamiliar area code. Harris quickly hung up the outgoing call to his agent and answered.
NFL
Boston Globe

The full schedule for Bruins-Hurricanes

Game 1 is set for Monday. The Bruins are the top wild-card team in the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoffs, and will open a first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, the NHL announced early Saturday morning. The Hurricanes and Bruins have met in the playoffs twice recently, with...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

NFL Draft grade roundup: Experts pan the Patriots’ 2022 draft class

"Are we allowed to question a draft from Bill Belichick?" A year ago, the consensus among experts following the 2021 NFL Draft was that the Patriots had one of the best classes after the seven-round event. So far, those experts have mostly been proven right. Quarterback Mac Jones led New...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Peter King Criticizes Patriots’ Bill Belichick After 2022 NFL Draft

NFL fans and media members alike have grown to expect the unexpected when it comes to the Patriots’ draft decisions. But even those who have been following New England since the start of the Bill Belichick era probably couldn’t have predicted what the Patriots did this past Thursday night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy