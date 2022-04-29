ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Officers who fatally shot man in Forest Lake will not face charges

By Andrew Krueger, Kaila White
mprnews.org
 2 days ago

The Washington County Attorney's Office says it will not file charges against officers who fatally shot a man in Forest Lake last November, saying their use of deadly force was justified. Officers shot 47-year-old Bradley Erickson on Nov. 28. He died several days later. Police responded to a...

