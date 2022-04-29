ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily James Looks Nothing Like Pam Anderson for Her Latest Red Carpet Look

By Elizabeth Denton
 2 days ago
We got so used to seeing Lily James with her blonde hair, both soft sunny highlights and bright Pamela Anderson-blonde, that it was startling when she went brunette. When she stepped out on the red carpet at the Prince’s Trust Gala in New York City on Thursday night, we almost didn’t recognize her. James’s makeup is soft and pretty and her hair is dark and dramatic. It makes for a seriously striking combination.

Thursday’s star-studded event was in celebration of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty ‘s new partnership with The Prince’s Trust to provide funding for The Prince’s Trust Enterprise Programme in the UK, a fund that helps young people become entrepreneurs. To kick off the partnership, Charlotte Tilbury herself (who is now the first Prince’s Trust Ambassador) attended the gala alongside brand “muses” Kate Moss and Phoebe Dynevor , as well as Lily James, Sabrina Elba and Maya Jama.

All the women looked stunning in Charlotte Tilbury makeup, of course.

We’re especially drooling over James’s soft glam by makeup artist Sofia Tilbury — Charlotte’s niece! “We went for a classic feeling flick with a pop of shimmer on the lids to match her amazing @miumiu dress,” she wrote on Instagram.

Of course, Tilbury used Charlotte Tilbury skincare to prep her skin, including Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir ($80 at Sephora ). But it’s all the Pillow Talk products she used that make the actor’s makeup stand out. Her full lashes are thanks to Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara ($29 at Sephora ). Her lips — the perfect pink nude — are all Pillow Talk, as well. Tilbury used Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk ($24 at Sephora ) with Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk ($34 at Sephora ) over top.

The result? A soft glam that keeps James from looking too done up and lets her sparkly dress do all the talking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0fOY71m400

Comments / 0

