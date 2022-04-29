Residents Urged to Start Pedaling for National Bike Month in May

To celebrate National Bike Month in May, the City invites area cyclists to participate in a variety of cycling activities and to start pedaling to help Lincoln continue its streak as a bike challenge champion. To register for the Bike Month Challenge in May, visit lovetoride.net.

In 2021, Lincoln was a National Bike Challenge champion for the sixth time in 10 years, with Lincoln riders pedaling more than all other cities in the nation, logging 458,503 miles. Lincoln was the overall national champion in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Lincoln’s national championship victories surpass all other communities in the nation, beating cities like Chicago, Atlanta, Portland, and Philadelphia. The annual national bike challenge competition normally set for May through September is not scheduled for 2022.

Lincoln cyclists also won the month-long, business-oriented CycleSeptember challenge in 2021 with 77,717 miles, pedaling more than all other cities in the nation.

Cycling events this spring include the following:

National Ride a Bike Day – Sunday, May 1

Tour de Lincoln – Hosted by the Great Plains Trails Network (GPTN), this free event series showcases trails in all four quadrants of the City. The four separate rides begin at 6 p.m. at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 21st and “Q” streets. For more information, visitgptn.org. The dates are as follows:

May 5 – Northwest Tour, 12 miles

May 12 – Northeast Tour de Lincoln, 16 miles

May 19 – Southwest Tour de Lincoln, 14 miles

May 26 – Southeast Tour de Lincoln, 15 miles

Safe Kids Lincoln-Lancaster County – Safe Kids at the local, state and national level is a go-to resource for families for information and resources to help protect children from injuries.

Wednesday, May 4, 5 to 7 p.m., Pentzer Park, North 27th and Potter streets. The Safe Kids Blast offers bicycle and other safety demonstrations, music, food and face painting.

offers bicycle and other safety demonstrations, music, food and face painting. Tuesday, May 17, 5 to 8 p.m., Southpointe Pavilions, 2910 Pine Lake Road. The Safe Kids Bike Safety Event is for riders ages 5 through 11 and features bike and helmet safety checks, bike rodeo activities, food, free giveaways and much more.

Bike to Work Week – May 16 through 22. Events include the following:

All week – Visitlincoln.ne.gov/biketowork to take advantage of various discounts available from participating businesses and vendors.

Monday, May 16 – Between 7 and 9 a.m. the Telegraph Mill, 330 South 21st St., will offer riders one free cup of coffee.

Friday, May 20 – Wrap-up Event, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jane Snyder Trails Center, 228 North 21st St. Celebrate the end of Bike To Work Week by decorating your bikes and joining us for a parade with prizes in three categories. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/biketowork.

Trail Trek – Sunday, June 26 at Speedway Village, 345 Speedway Circle. Join the Great Plains Trails Network in celebrating the 20th anniversary of this fun, family bike ride. Four routes ranging from 11 to 41 miles are offered and each participant receives a shirt, lunch, on-trail water and snacks, and more. To register or for more information, visitgptn.org.

For more information on cycling in Lincoln, visit bike.lincoln.ne.gov, or email bike@lincoln.ne.gov.

Residents interested in cycling may also contact Stephanie Rouse, Transportation Planner, Planning Department, at srouse@lincoln.ne.gov, 402-441-6373 or Roberto Partida, Transportation Planner, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at rpartida@lincoln.ne.gov, 402-440-7239.