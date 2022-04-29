ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Franklin county starting new violent crime tasks force

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – The Franklin...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old in jail indicted in connection with second murder

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in jail on murder charges has been indicted in another death. Pickerington police announced Wednesday that Avonte Sanford, 21, has been indicted by a Fairfield County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability in connection with the shooting death of James […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at north Columbus barbershop leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a barbershop in north Columbus.   According to Columbus Police, a shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m., Tuesday, in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Boulevard. Officers found the victim, 51-year-old Lawrence Jefferson, dead at the scene. Police Sgt. Joe Albert […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Employee injured in machete attack at north Columbus restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee was injured after a man attacked him with machetes during an argument over parking at a north Columbus restaurant, police say.   According to a post on the Columbus Division of Police’s Facebook page, just before 7 p.m., April 7, officers were called to Kickin Chicken on Sinclair Road […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio man going to prison for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was slapped with a prison and probation sentence Friday. Oliver Sarko, who was arrested in Columbus in April 2021, was sentenced Friday to thirty days in prison and three years probation after pleading guilty to “parading, demonstrating, or […]
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old from Marion faces death penalty

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Marion man in March. Christian Gutierrez, of Marion, was re-indicted Thursday for his reported involvement in the shooting death of Charles A. Feliciano, 27, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in March at the […]
MARION, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy