H-E-B issues recall alert for Bakery Two Bite Brownies

Everybody needs a little spice in their lives, whether it be a squirt of Cholula on a taco, or a generous sprinkle of red pepper flakes on a pizza. This also applies to cocktails, from spicy margaritas to fiery bloody marys — and even in cocktails that aren’t traditionally spicy. These days, one need not reach for pepper flakes or sauces to spice up those cocktails, because there’s Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, which provides a little heat in every bottle. It’s not a vodka or gin merely infused with habanero peppers, but rather a cordial that is directly derived from chile peppers themselves. And that makes a big difference.
