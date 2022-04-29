H-E-B issues recall alert for Bakery Two Bite Brownies

There are many ways to make a classic margarita—whether frozen or on the rocks—the combination of tequila, sweet orange liqueur, and tart lime juice can't be beat. But the beautiful thing about margaritas is that it's easy to get creative and blend different flavors to create an outstanding margarita recipe that yields a delicious cocktail. For example, most restaurants offer various types of margaritas that consist of sweet fruit juice or a spicy kick of jalapeño. And while there's nothing more fun than enjoying countless cocktails with friends, it's incredibly easy to craft an artisanal margarita right from your kitchen (plus, they won't cost you $15 a pop).

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO