ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Homemade Marinara sauce

WBIR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss Olivia shares an easy marinara...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
RECIPES
Ina Eats In

Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks

This post contains Amazon Affiliate Link. I love an easy protein side dish packed with flavor and these Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks are exactly that. This recipe takes only about 5 minutes of preparation work and the rest is baking with flavor you will never forget.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Maryville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Maryville, TN
Maryville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
InsideHook

The Secret Ingredients in DC’s Best Chicken and Waffles

Chef Bart Hutchins only wishes he grew up on the chicken and waffles he serves at Beuchert’s Saloon: a plate of homemade waffles scented with vanilla and topped with two freshly fried chicken thighs, house-made bacon jam, candied pecans seasoned with sage, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. A marriage of sweet and savory, of crisp and tender, it’s nostalgia to the max. But this hearty breakfast recipe isn’t his mom’s, but rather his mentor’s: Hutchins inherited the dish from Beuchert’s chef-owner Andrew Markert, who wasn’t just the first to give Hutchins a job upon his arrival in Washington, but was also the first to suffuse the saloon with high-end rustic appeal.
WASHINGTON STATE
Gin Lee

Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marinara Sauce#Broadway#Food Drink#Tablei
30Seconds

Easy Spicy Ground Beef Meatball Casserole Recipe Is Super Cheesy

The hot Italian sausage in this meatball casserole recipe provides a little extra kick. Don't forget to make extra for meatball sandwiches the next day or the day after. 1 pound hot Italian sausage (you can substitute sweet or regular Italian sausage) 4 cloves garlic, minced. 1 medium yellow onion,...
RECIPES
WBIR

Concerts on the Square in downtown Knoxville to return May 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's most popular musical events will return soon to Market Square. The first performance of Concerts on the Square is set to kick off on May 3. Families are encouraged to bring their children along with lawn chairs and pets to enjoy evenings filled...
KNOXVILLE, TN
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Butter Garlic Chicken

Butter garlic chicken is one of the most flavorful recipes in Indian cuisine. You can have it as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice. The preparation is so easy and with only a few ingredients. Unlike other recipes we’re not going to add a lot of masala into it. You can adjust it to your own taste for spices. The combination of garlic & butter gives you an excellent aromatic smell which makes you want to eat more & more for sure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Sheet Pan Chicken Quesadillas

A fun and easy recipe, these Sheet Pan Chicken Quesadillas are the perfect dinner (or appetizer!) Filled with amazing flavor, these are sure to be a crowd favorite!. I've always loved a good chicken quesadilla, but have you ever tried Sheet Pan Chicken Quesadillas? They are absolutely amazing and they take so much work out of making individual quesadillas. Filled with seasoned chicken and an array of fillings, this is a great recipe to easily feed everyone! They are easy to handle and perfect for dipping. The next time that quesadilla craving calls, make this Sheet Pan Chicken Quesadilla recipe!
RECIPES
Teressa P.

Recipes that use a Roux: Gravy, Pot Pie, and Macaroni

A roux is simply equal parts fat and flour slowly cooked to flavor and thicken dishes. Roux-based sauces may be French, but they're also ubiquitous in American comfort food. When I think of some of my favorite, warm, hearty dishes like macaroni and cheese and pot pies - they're both made with a roux. I recently wrote an article on how to make a proper roux.

Comments / 0

Community Policy