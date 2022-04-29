ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Drug Dealer Gets 12 Years State Prison For Selling Fatal Heroin/Fentanyl Dose: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYaAR_0fOY46Du00
Shannon McGuigan Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A drug dealer from Burlington County has been sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey state prison for causing the death of a customer to whom she sold fentanyl-laced heroin, authorities said.

Shannon McGuigan, 36, of Pemberton Township must serve 85 percent of the term before becoming eligible for parole under the sentence handed down Friday, April 29 in Superior Court in Mount Holly, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

McGuigan was found guilty in March of strict liability for a drug-induced death and several other drug charges, Coffina said.

In a separate case, McGuigan pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of cocaine possession, for which she'll serve a four-year sentence concurrently, the prosecutor said.

“We appreciate the Court recognizing the seriousness of the defendant’s crime and we hope that a significant sentence like this one will give people pause about selling dangerous drugs to others,” Coffina said.

An investigation began on May 30, 2017, after the decedent, 25, was discovered in her Pemberton Township home by her mother. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood indicated the cause of death was due to heroin and fentanyl toxicity. The investigation revealed that the victim purchased drugs from McGuigan a short time before she fatally overdosed, Coffina said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Laura Heisman. The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigator was retired Pemberton Township Police Lt. Brian Smith, who is now a Prosecutor’s Agent with the BCPO.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Drugs#Prison#Fentanyl#Superior Court
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
Daily Voice

5 Arrested In Eastern PA Drug Bust: AG

A drug bust in Eastern Pennsylvania resulted in five arrests, including an alleged ring leader, authorities said. Said Rivera, along with his alleged dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel, were accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, April 19.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom Who Hid Dead Baby In Plastic Bag Facing Life In Prison

A woman from Howard County is facing life in prison for the death of her child, the Office of the Attorney General said. Moira Akers, 41, of Columbia, left her dead child in a closed plastic bag, under a blanket in a closet before being taken to the hospital in November 2018. She neglected to tell paramedics that she had just given birth and originally led on that her baby was stillborn, the office reports.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
262K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy