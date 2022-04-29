ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis man convicted of killing pregnant wife with mallet and abandoning her body in the woods

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Go45l_0fOY42h000

ST. LOUIS (TCD) -- A jury convicted a man of killing his pregnant wife in 2019 by hitting her in the head with a mallet and getting rid of her body.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, April 28, that Beau Rothwell was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse in the death of his wife Jennifer.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Rothwell admitted on the stand that he killed Jennifer on Nov. 11, 2019, while in a "'red haze' of anger." He reportedly said the killing was not premeditated, and his attorneys argued for a conviction of voluntary manslaughter rather than first-degree murder.

Rothwell reportedly said during the trial he used a mallet to kill Jennifer by hitting her on the right side of her head first and then again when she tried fleeing. The medical examiner, however, testified "that the fatal wound to the right side of the victim’s head was the result of a single blow with a weapon much sturdier than a mallet, such as a baseball bat."

Jennifer reportedly rolled down the stairs into the basement after the first strike. Her blood was found on the carpeting in the basement. He then abandoned her body in a wooded area of Lincoln County.

According to the statement, Rothwell "listed pros and cons" in a notebook that deliberated whether he should leave his wife for another woman. He reportedly wrote that he worried "the cost was too high."

Prosecutors said Rothwell messaged the woman he was having an affair with and "listed three options: break it off with her, divorce his pregnant wife, or wait and hope for ‘a miscarriage or something.'"

According to KTVI-TV, Rothwell and Jennifer got into an argument the night she died. He reportedly admitted to having an affair, and Jennifer allegedly said she was also having one and the baby might not be his. She reportedly shoved him during this conversation, which is when he picked up the mallet and hit her.

Rothwell will be sentenced July 8.

Comments / 2

Lamont E.
4d ago

wow no comments from the Right I guess crime does happen in republican ran states by a Christian White man,how many more has he killed not his first time

Reply
5
Related
CBS News

Missouri man convicted of killing wife who had searched online "what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant"

A jury has convicted a Missouri man of first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant wife whose battered body was found about a week after she was reported missing in 2019. In addition to the murder count, Beau Rothwell, 31, of Creve Coeur, was found guilty Thursday of tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse, KMOV-TV reported.
CREVE COEUR, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mallet#Murder#Attorneys#Pros And Cons#Violent Crime
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
People

Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Kids in a Tub in 2001, Annually Declines Release from Mental Hospital

Nearly 21 years ago, Andrea Yates horrified the nation when she confessed to drowning her five young children in the bathtub of their suburban Houston home on June 20, 2001. Yates, who was 37 years old at the time, suffered from severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia. According to court testimony, she waited for her husband, Rusty, to go to work. When he was gone, she began to drown her children one by one.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
truecrimedaily

California couple accused of abusing, killing 1-year-old son and leaving body in the car

POMONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A couple was arrested after allegedly abusing and killing their 1-year-old son in their Barstow home and driving his body to Pomona. According to a news release shared by the Barstow Police Department, on April 25 at around 7:55 p.m., officers from the Pomona Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious death at the Pomona Valley Hospital. An unresponsive 1-year-old child was reportedly brought into the hospital and pronounced dead upon medical staff’s arrival.
POMONA, CA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy