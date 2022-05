(TRENTON, NJ) -- The Trenton City Museum’s annual Ellarslie Open juried art show invites artists to submit artwork through May 12 via its online Call for Art. Walter Wickiser, of Wickiser Gallery in New York City, will jury the 2022 show. Artists may submit up to six works, with a maximum of two from any of the 10 primary judging categories. Complete instructions and timeline, and entry link are found at ellarslie.org. The top award, Best In Show Overall, carries a prize of $1000. Best In Show in 2021 was awarded to Mikhail Gubin of New York City.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO