MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council will have the final say on changes to the city’s pension board and space for the Monongalia Arts Center. The pension board can have up to five active members, but the body has recently been operating with just three people. Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws told city council members during last week’s meeting that he wants board members to efficiently manage the pensions of public employees, including people with the Morgantown Parking Authority and the Morgantown Utility Board.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO