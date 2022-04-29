Video: Launch, land, repeat: SpaceX ends busy week with Starlink launch at KSC Things have been busy for SpaceX this week on Florida’s Space Coast. (WFTV)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Things have been busy for SpaceX this week on Florida’s Space Coast.

On Monday, the company recovered the crew members of the first all-private mission to the International Space Station after they splashed down near Jacksonville.

Then, Wednesday, SpaceX launched Crew-4 to the ISS.

On Friday, SpaceX is launching 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 booster for Friday’s mission is the same one that launched the Axiom Mission One, three weeks ago.

There are already more than 2,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, providing high speed internet to remote locations around the globe.

SpaceX will also attempt to recover its Falcon 9 first stage booster for a sixth time aboard its drone ship

“Just Read The Instructions.”

