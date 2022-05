DETROIT – This weekend, organizations across Metro Detroit and the U.S. are accepting unwanted or unneeded prescription medications in an effort to prevent drug misuse. the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is partnering with public health and safety organizations on Saturday, April 30, for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Sites across the nation will be collecting any unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications in hopes of preventing “medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”

