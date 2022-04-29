Former Bob’s Diner owner pleads guilty to two counts of child rape

The former owner of Bob’s Diner pleaded guilty in Riley County District Court Friday morning to two counts of child rape.

Robert Iacobellis, 62, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape involving a girl who was then 9 or 10 years old. The rapes occurred between Aug. 1, 2012 and July 31, 2013.

He entered an Alford plea, which is when a defendant asserts innocence but admits that the evidence would likely result in being found guilty.

In an email, Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson said an agreement was reached Thursday night.

According to court documents, the typical penalty for those counts is life in prison with parole eligibility after he has served 25 full years in prison for each count.

The documents say the state will recommend 147 months or more than 12 years for each count with the sentences running consecutively for a total of 24 and a half years.

The state said the basis of the departure from the normal sentence standards would be “the current desires of the victims not to be put through a trial and be re-victimized.”

Iacobellis had been facing a May trial for 27 counts of sexual assault and rape stemming from allegations brought by four women. Three of the women were minors at the time the alleged crimes occurred.

Iacobellis previously faced 130 counts of sexual abuse offenses, but prosecutors whittled them down to incidents the victims could specifically recall.

Police arrested Iacobellis in August 2019 as part of a child rape investigation. Bob’s Diner has since closed.

Iacobellis will be sentenced on Aug. 5 in front of Judge Kendra Lewison.