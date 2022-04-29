ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

FDOT announces Big Bend traffic advisory for Week of May 1

By Florida Department of Transportation
 2 days ago
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area along with Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6 for paving operations.

BIG BEND

Gadsden County:

·        Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Thursday, May 5 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, May 6 for concrete operations.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6 for concrete operations.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (State Road (S.R.) 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

  • U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, May 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.
  • Monroe Street (S.R. 61) Traffic Signal Installation at Apalachee Parkway (S.R. 20) Intersection - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 5 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to install traffic light foundations.
  • S.R. 366 (Pensacola Street) Routine Maintenance between Century Park Drive and Stadium Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
  • I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Jefferson County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
  • I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Gadsden County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Wakulla County:

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

