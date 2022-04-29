ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Pep rally boosts Bibb elementary students ahead of Milestones test day

By Claire Helm
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County elementary students have state tests come Monday, so on Friday schools around the district helped get the kids pumped up for their proficiency exams. As LH Williams Elementary School Principal Cynthia Jones...

