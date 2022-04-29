ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What Should Elon Musk Buy in Michigan to Improve?

By Meatball
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If Elon Musk were to buy...

1049theedge.com

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improve
TheStreet

Is Elon Musk's Dogecoin On Its Way to $1?

When Elon Musk tweeted "Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!" on Thursday, some may wonder if dogecoin is included in the mix. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO and world's richest man has been quite bullish on the Shiba-themed crypto and interest surged dramatically when the deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report was announced earlier this week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Already Showed Us How He’ll Run Twitter

Last night, after Twitter accepted his $44 billion bid to buy the company, Elon Musk traveled to South Texas, where SpaceX is building prototypes for a rocket system designed to take people to Mars someday. Earlier, he had shared some of his to-do list for the social-media company he could soon own outright: “enhancing the product with new features,” “defeating the spam bots,” and making the platform’s algorithms public and available for anyone to see. But that evening, his to-do list was more concrete. According to the author Walter Isaacson, who is writing a Musk biography, the billionaire “held his regular 10 pm meeting on Raptor engine design, where he spent more than an hour working on valve leak solutions. No one mentioned Twitter,” Isaacson tweeted. “He can multitask."
ECONOMY
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy