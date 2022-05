WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Trevor Penning's dreams came true after he received a call from the New Orleans Saints, and the University of Northern Iowa's did too. UNI athletic director David Harris said, "Last night was about Trevor making his dream come true based on the work that he had put in, and having the chance to be able to see that happen live on national TV was just phenomenal."

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO