GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The annual National Day of Prayer event will be held at locations all over Eastern North Carolina this Thursday. The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress when people are asked: “to turn to God in prayer and meditation”. The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

