ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Homelessness is a growing issue in America, but more specifically, more seniors are experiencing difficulties due to many financial factors. According to the American Bar Association, many of these homeless seniors have been homeless throughout their life, and experience things such as substance abuse or mental disabilities. However, they say another large portion of the senior homeless population are people who either lost their jobs or lost their housing because they were on a fixed income and could no longer afford the rent due to other expenses.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO