Boston, MA

Bruins' Chris Wagner: Promoted to top level

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wagner was promoted from AHL Providence on Friday, Conor Ryan...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL
UPI News

NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs

May 2 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Boston Bruins in the first game of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, launching the NHL's 16-team postseason bracket Monday in Raleigh, N.C. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT at PNC Arena. The Bruins-Hurricanes game will air on...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such move has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Clubs late grand slam

Martinez went 3-for-5 with a grand slam during Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles. Martinez missed the past three games with adductor discomfort, but he returned to the lineup with a bang Sunday. The veteran slugger was already 2-for-4 on the day with the Red Sox trailing by eight runs in the ninth inning, and he came through with a 364-foot homer to right with the bases juiced to make the final score more respectable. The fact Martinez wasn't subbed out in the midst of a blowout is an encouraging sign for the injury, so he should be back in the lineup Tuesday following Boston's scheduled day off Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Reduced to platoon role

Dalbec will start at first base against left-handers, while Franchy Cordero slots in against righties, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Dalbec's season-opening funk finally cost him plate appearances, reducing him to the short side of a platoon. Cordero was called up Friday and started against Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish. With O's righty Spenser Watkins projected to start Saturday, Dalbec should open the game on the bench. Dalbec, who entered Friday's game as a defensive replacement, is batting .154 through 19 games.
BOSTON, MA

