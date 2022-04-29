Bruins' Chris Wagner: Promoted to top level

Martinez went 3-for-5 with a grand slam during Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles. Martinez missed the past three games with adductor discomfort, but he returned to the lineup with a bang Sunday. The veteran slugger was already 2-for-4 on the day with the Red Sox trailing by eight runs in the ninth inning, and he came through with a 364-foot homer to right with the bases juiced to make the final score more respectable. The fact Martinez wasn't subbed out in the midst of a blowout is an encouraging sign for the injury, so he should be back in the lineup Tuesday following Boston's scheduled day off Monday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO