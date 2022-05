In theory, this should be over. Major League Baseball has finally stopped kicking the can down the road as it comes to Trevor Bauer. They have issued their verdict, announcing that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been suspended for two years beginning today, with his administrative leave not counting towards that punishment, effectively suspending Bauer for over 400 games. He would be gone until 2024, the rest of his contract with the Dodgers null and void.

