MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Oliver's Coffee + Flower Shop, located at 7401 Hazel Ave. in Maplewood, has closed its doors, according to a social media post. "It's with great sadness that I announce that Oliver's is officially closed," the Instagram post said. "I am so thankful for all of you who have supported us over the years! You have been such amazing customers! This isn't the last you will see of us."

MAPLEWOOD, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO