Redfin settles fair housing lawsuit over complaints of discriminatory policies

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Fair housing advocates on Friday announced a settlement agreement to resolve a lawsuit against real estate brokerage Redfin that will expand housing opportunities for consumers in communities of color in numerous major cities. Under the agreement, Seattle-based Redfin will change its minimum housing price policy, alter other practices, and...

The Week

Understanding America's homelessness crisis

Major cities are cracking down on homeless encampments. But why are so many people 'living rough'? Here's everything you need to know:. It's hard to determine with any certainty, but in January 2020, more than 580,000 people were homeless in the U.S. on a given night, with an estimated 226,000 of them sleeping outside, in cars, or in abandoned buildings. The 2021 numbers indicated an 8 percent decrease in homelessness, although that may be misleading: The pandemic delayed or suspended counts in half of the 400 communities that report data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. During the height of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against breaking up homeless encampments out of fear that dispersing people would spread COVID, and cities such as Dallas, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon, saw double-digit growth in tent cities. In New York City, from 2,300 to 5,000 people are living on the streets, with 45,000 in shelters. In San Francisco, nearly 1 percent of the city's population of 875,000 are homeless. Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin district last December, after it became littered with human excrement and used syringes. "Too many people are sprawled out all over our streets," Breed said, adding that homelessness "has destroyed our city."
