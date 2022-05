The new season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia is just around the corner and it looks the show has secured pop star Amy Shark to help out with a challenge. As spotted by The Daily Mail, the Cry Forever singer was seen with the other stars of the reality TV show at Manly Beach last week. Divided into a red and blue team, the celebs appeared to be trying to entice people to purchase items at their beachside sale.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO