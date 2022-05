Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies matchup in the NBA Playoffs was a thriller. The two teams battled it out on the hardwood and it came down to the final 3.6 seconds to decide a winner. Gary Payton II got the start for defensive purposes and he had the assignment of trying to stop Ja Morant on the final play of the game.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO