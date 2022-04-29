ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester teacher under investigation after social studies lesson on slavery goes viral

By WXXI News
WXXI News
WXXI News
 2 days ago

A School of the Arts teacher is on administrative leave, and an investigation is open after parents and students raised concerns over a social studies lesson.Seventh-grader Jahmiere O’Neal said Tuesday started out as a normal school day until third period, before lunch. That’s when he stepped into his social studies class.Part of the lesson that day was about slavery and how cotton was processed, he said.“He gave the whole class cotton and we were made to pick out the cotton seeds,” Jahmiere said. “He said, ‘Better clean it right, boy.’”Most of his classmates are Black and brown, he said. Their teacher, Patrick Rausch, is white.“We were all shocked. We were just surprised that he would give us cotton and we didn't know what to do,” Jahmiere said.Jahmiere’s mom, Vialma Ramos-O'Neal, and another student’s mom, Precious Tross, are outraged. Both parents are calling for Rausch to be fired and his teaching license revoked.Tross said her daughter, who was also in the class, was visibly upset when she told her what happened.“My daughter was looking to the floor. She should not have experienced something like that,” a tearful Tross said. “That is a mockery. That is disrespectful. You do not put our kids in any situation like that when you know our history. That hurts me to the core.”Tross took a photo of the pieces of cotton that her daughter was given in class and posted it on Facebook. Her post has been shared about 500 times so far.“I don't have a problem with you teaching our kids about slavery and what our ancestors went through and how they had to deal with that,” she said. “Our teachers back in the day told us that, but they don't bring cotton and make you pick cotton seeds out of cotton. And you got the audacity to put the instructions on the board for them.”WXXI News reached out to Rausch, who responded, “No comment.”Rausch appears to have a history of alternative educational approaches. When he taught at East High School, he led an alternative learning program called Rochester Matters in the late 2000s. The idea behind the project was to create an interdisciplinary, hands-on curriculum built on experiential learning.“The premise behind Rochester Matters is that children are most engaged and apt to learn when they can connect the topics and issues they are studying in school to their own life experiences,” Rausch wrote in a guest essay for the Democrat and Chronicle in 2007.An open investigationThe Rochester City School District said on Thursday that the teacher, who they did not name, has been put on leave and an investigation is underway.The district did not say whether the leave was paid or unpaid. WXXI News has confirmed that Rausch is the tenured teacher in question and is on paid leave.Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski said he’s aware of the situation that involves a union member, but he's wary of jumping to any conclusions until the investigation is complete.“While we believe very strongly in due process and the right to an existing lawful protocol, we do not defend the indefensible,” Urbanski said. “If someone departs from what they should be doing, they should suffer the consequences, but due process has to be allowed first.”In a letter to parents, School of the Arts principal Kelly Nicastro said that some students may be interviewed as part of an investigation, and that parents would be notified if their child is selected.Board of Education Vice President Beatriz LeBron was notified about Tross’s post a few hours after it was published. LeBron sent Tross a direct message offering to have SOTA’s school chief follow up the next day.On Friday, school board President Cynthia Elliot said in a statement that "in a District of Black and brown students, it is important to be sensitive of the historical framework by which our students are engaging and learning."Questions on how — and what — to teachThe incident comes at a time of heightened debate over how – or even if – U.S. racial history and the legacy of racist policies should be taught in schools, including pushback on critical race theory, an academic framework used to study systemic racism.In December, Republican lawmakers in the New York Assembly introduced a bill that would prohibit teaching critical race theory courses in schools.Historian Juklain Hayter told NPR last year that erasing certain dark chapters in the nation’s history would be keeping with educational practices of the last century.“If you look at a history textbook from the mid-20th century, you'd be hard-pressed to find people of color, women and even poor white folks, for that matter,” Hayter told NPR. “And when you see these folks in these texts, they're almost always portrayed as inconsequential or dehumanized figures.”When it comes to addressing these subjects, Urbanski said teachers have to be aware of the impact a lesson can have on a student.“Every good educator knows that what is the right lesson for a student includes taking into consideration who the students are,” Urbanski said. “That's common sense. That's common decency."In the past few years, there have been similar cases around the country, and backlash to history lessons that involved students picking cotton and simulating aspects of slavery.In one case two years ago in New Jersey, a teacher allegedly instructed students to lie on the floor and pick cotton while playing a recording with the sound of whipping.The teacher said the purpose was to educate students “on this appalling aspect of U.S. history and make it resonate with them.” After an investigation, the district cleared the teacher of any improper behavior.Simulations and roleplaying are not unusual approaches to teaching a lesson, Urbanski said, but there’s a line between what is acceptable and what is not.In the case at School of the Arts, Jahmiere said whatever the lesson was trying to teach, the message that came across was deeply hurtful.“It made me feel bad to be a Black person,” Jahmiere said.

Comments / 11

LGBworstpresident
1d ago

if he was a black teacher they would be fine with his lesson plan. he was teaching them how hard kids had it during salvery. we wouldn't want them to learn anything.

Reply
7
Related
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Common Sense#Textbook#Board Of Education#The Lesson#Racial Injustice#Racism#Facebook
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
WXXI News

WXXI News

Rochester, NY
48
Followers
53
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

WXXI is a National Public Radio member station in Rochester, New York, broadcasting news, talk and informational programming on a 24-hour daily schedule. We publish stories about Rochester and the surrounding region.

 https://www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy