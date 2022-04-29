New champ PSG blows 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg

AC Milan stayed top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping clanger gifted them a 1-0 home win against Fiorentina.Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano eight minutes from time to drill home low.The win keeps Milan, who are chasing their first league title since 2011, two points clear of city rivals Inter with three games of the season remaining.Inter, beaten by Bologna on Wednesday, won 2-1 at Udinese to stay in touch with the Rossoneri.Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez were on target before the break, with Ignacio Pussetto pulling one back for Udinese 18 minutes...

SOCCER ・ 12 HOURS AGO