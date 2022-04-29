ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Magical, Tiny Doors Popping Up Around Downtown Charlevoix…

By Monika Zachara
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

There have been little, tiny doors popping up all around downtown Charlevoix….

But where are they coming from? Are they fairies? Elves? Enchanted little gnomes?

Kristi Jenkins is the artist behind these magical creations. She’s from Ann Arbor, but she enjoys spending time in Northern Michigan with her children. Charlevoix stole her heart, just like it has for many.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euV0p_0fOXlg9c00

She wanted to create something just as magical as the waterfront city. She created 13 tiny doors and dispersed them all over the local shops downtown, and there’s more to come! These little doors are customized to the local businesses, make it fun for people to find, and they promote the businesses in the area.

It’s a fun activity to do when you’re in the area, and let me tell you — they aren’t that easy to find! There is a map that can help, you can find it HERE.

For Jenkins, these tiny doors are a little magical escape and sprinkle a little happiness into a world that’s felt pretty dark lately.

