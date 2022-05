When Farrah Reidt and her husband Matt set out on a Saturday night fishing trip on April 23, they were hoping to catch something special. They were locked in a friendly year-long, big-fish competition with family members and needed a catfish bigger than 50 pounds to regain the lead. What they caught was something even harder to find: An albino blue catfish that Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officials say is extremely rare.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO