Washington State

New mental health hotline ‘988’ launching in July

By Peter Choi
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

There is a hotline for people experiencing mental health crises, but lawmakers want to make it even easier for those struggling to access the right voice during crucial moments.

Starting on July 16, callers in crisis will be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by dialing 988.

988 will connect people to the national network associated with each caller’s local crisis center, providing free, confidential and emotional support to people in suicidal crises.

“988 is specifically connecting to the trained counselors, people who understand how to speak to people in emotional distress,” said Emilie Brown, Media and Communication Manager for the  Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. “If there is an emergency where 911 is necessary, they can always transfer them.”

The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, along with several different languages in support.

READ: Mind, body and sport: Addressing the mental health challenges student athletes face

READ: Saving Our Sons: ‘We have to ensure male mental health’

