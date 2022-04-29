ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

Fort Bliss soldier reported missing now accounted for

By David Gonzalez
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas – Fort Bliss officials say a Fort Bliss soldier who had been reported...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Fort Bliss, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman dies in hospital after being dropped off with gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman was pronounced deceased after she arrived at Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday morning. According to APD, homicide detectives have interviewed the male driver who took the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Suspected drug cartel gunmen kidnap two female soldiers vacationing at Mexico beach

Two female soliders were freed by Mexcio’s army after being held by kidnappers for almost 15 hours by suspected drug cartel gunmen, authorities have said. The two women were staying in Puerto Vallarta, a popular beach resort in Mexico’s Jalisco state, when they were kidnapped around midnight on Wednesday, the army said. Gen Vicente Pérez López, of the Mexican army’s Puerto Vallarta headquarters, said the two women rented an apartment in the beach resort and “were enjoying the beach ... on vacation,” before their kidnapping. “They were kidnapped for the simple reason that they belonged to the army,” said...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy