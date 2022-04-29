New Panthers OT "Ickey" Ekwonu calls out favorite places to eat in Charlotte

Armando Bacot not only improved his game last season, making him the ACC preseason player of the year favorite, but he also took on another skill involving social media — recruiting. The forward has been on Twitter not only sharing encouragement for recruits to commit to UNC’s basketball program but their football team as well. And now he’s back at it again. After news broke that North Carolina was meeting with five-star recruit Matas Buzelis’ parents last week, Bacot took to Twitter to show how he feels about the talented recruit and encouraged UNC fans to show him some love: @BuzelisMatas already choped...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO