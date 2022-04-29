New Panthers OT "Ickey" Ekwonu calls out favorite places to eat in Charlotte

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Burgers and beer, the beverage that goes well with burgers, are the focus of this burger establishment. That isn't to say they can't be fancy. The Rocket Turkey burger features a farm-raised ground turkey patty, chevre (goat cheese), arugula, a balsamic fig spread, and roasted red pepper—everything you've never thought to add on a burger but should have.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers selected quarterback Matt Corral from Mississippi after trading into the bottom half of the third round. Corral was selected 94th overall Friday night. He is the fourth quarterback selected following Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Ridder and Liberty’s Malik Willis.
CHARLOTTE — Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble has been a vocal advocate for the organization “Best Buddies,” which encourages inclusion and friendships for those living with intellectual disabilities. The organization is dear to his heart because one of his lifelong friends lives with Down syndrome. The area’s...
A favorite has emerged for Clemson’s starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star true freshman Cade Klubnik have been battling it out, but it looks like Uiagalelei is going to prevail. Ann Hickey of 247Sports is reporting that the job is Uiagalelei’s to lose.
The madness of the 2022 NFL Draft weekend is not over....yet. All 32 NFL teams are reaching out to undrafted free agents and trying to get them signed. Below, we will keep track of every undrafted free agent that the Carolina Panthers sign. UDFAs signed with Carolina:. Not available yet.
Armando Bacot not only improved his game last season, making him the ACC preseason player of the year favorite, but he also took on another skill involving social media — recruiting.
The forward has been on Twitter not only sharing encouragement for recruits to commit to UNC’s basketball program but their football team as well. And now he’s back at it again.
After news broke that North Carolina was meeting with five-star recruit Matas Buzelis’ parents last week, Bacot took to Twitter to show how he feels about the talented recruit and encouraged UNC fans to show him some love:
@BuzelisMatas already choped...
Clemson continues to keep tabs on a Tar Heel State safety that could see an offer come his way in the coming weeks. The Clemson Insider recently caught up with AC Reynolds (Asheville, N.C.) three-star (...)
Brandon Smith probably didn’t expect a call from the Panthers at No. 120 overall. The Washington Commanders were next on the clock and the Panthers weren’t supposed to pick until the fifth round. Then, Scott Fitterer traded up. Carolina drafted Smith to fill a need at linebacker, counting...
