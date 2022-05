As we noted before this week's NFL Draft, general manager Brandon Beane set the Buffalo Bills up so he could be as flexible as possible for the event. That was evident right from the start as they traded up in the first round to land cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Florida, traded down twice in the second round before selecting running back James Cook of Georgia and stood pat in Round 3 before taking Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard.

