Skin Care

22 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Gift This Mother's Day

By Megan Deem
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor every mom willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all beauty product technology. For those moms, beauty tools are the perfect items to gift this Mother's Day. The following beauty...

StyleCaster

The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Engadget

What we bought: A microdermabrasion device to scrape off my skin

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I was 12, a classmate and I were rewriting the lyrics...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Two Drugstore Ingredients You Should Never Use, According To Derms—They Will Damage Your Complexion!

As we age, our skin becomes more and more delicate, and may not be able to bounce back like it used to after using intense skincare products. Aging complexions might not be able to handle certain ingredients found in drugstore products, and using them can bring an array of undesired effects, experts say, like dryness, redness, peeling, etc. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 2 common drugstore product ingredients that women over 40 might want to avoid. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D., dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team, and Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness.
SKIN CARE
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take Over 40 To Keep Your Skin Glowing

Supporting your skin to be as healthy as it can be is a vital investment, as this act of self-care can greatly improve other aspects of your life, like mental health and self-esteem. If you already eat a well-balanced diet, hydrate often, exercise regularly, stick to a consistent sleep schedule, have a dermatologist-approved skincare routine and now are considering supplementation over 40, read on for tips and suggestions from skincare and health experts. We checked in with supplement expert Jordan Dorn, holistic nutritionist and co-founder of Zuma Nutrition, as well as registered nutritionist, personal trainer and health expert Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, of ASYSTEM, for 3 supplements you need on your radar to age gracefully.
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

What Does Fast Food Really Do To Your Skin? We Asked A Dermatologist

While no one probably expects fast food to carry an array of health benefits, they may not be fully aware of its many drawbacks when it comes to skin health, experts say. We checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology to learn more about the effects frequent fast food consumption can have on our skin and complexions. We also spoke with skincare and anti-aging expert Dr. Kim Harris, ND, naturopathic medical doctor at Prescott Medical Aesthetics, to find out how these food types can impact aging skin, specifically, as well.
SKIN CARE
KTAL

13 most popular Korres products on Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Korres products are the most highly rated on Sephora?. Some of the most popular skin care products combine natural ingredients with science-backed formulations. Korres is a skin care company that gets its inspiration from ancient Greek homeopathic remedies, using plants, herbs and other extracts found in the Mediterranean country. But Korres also tests their ingredients in a lab, using scientific research to improve their work.
SKIN CARE
Travel + Leisure

I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is the One Haircare Product I'll Never Take a Trip Without

Between long travel days and hotels with less-than-ideal water pressure, ending up with greasy hair while you're on a trip can happen far easier than any of us would like to admit. That's where dry shampoo comes in. If you're in a pinch in an airport bathroom after disembarking a transatlantic flight or changing quickly to go from a day of sightseeing to a night out, a rinse-free dry shampoo spray can pull your whole look together in a pinch. I recently discovered one from Living Proof after receiving a travel size in a Dermstore Beautyfix box, and it's become my go-to product when my hair needs a refresh.
HAIR CARE
Medical News Today

Fulvic acid in skin care: What to know

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Fulvic acid products have potential anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antibacteiral benefits for the skin. They can help treat skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Some people may also consume fulvic acid as a supplement to treat other inflammatory conditions, such as digestive issues.
SKIN CARE
ETOnline.com

20 Gift Baskets That'll Arrive Just in Time for Mother's Day

If you're still searching for a special gift for Mother's Day (heads up, it's just over a week away!), a pre-made gift basket or box is a great way to have maximum gifting impact with minimal effort. Plus, they can all be delivered straight to Mom's door, so all you have to do is press purchase.
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Ingredients Are Actually Useless For Wrinkles

Curating a top-notch, personalized skincare routine can be a great way to reduce signs of aging. However, with so many products claiming to have anti-aging effects, it can be hard to know which ones are the real deal. Many times, you may run into disappointment when you realize that the serum you spent big bucks on does nothing for your wrinkles.
SKIN CARE

