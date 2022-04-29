Settlement conference held in case of Salem doctor charged in crash that seriously injured girl

LYNN (CBS) — The suspect who led police on a wild chase from Lynn to Swampscott Friday night is now facing multiple gun and motor vehicle charges. Lynn Police said Saturday that Angel Diaz, 19, from Salem is being charged with carrying a firearm without a license, failure to stop for police, and several motor vehicle charges. He will be arraigned on Monday. According to Lynn Police, officers approached Diaz, who was wanted in a firearm investigation, after he pulled over in the area of Pinkham and Violet Street. He started driving away, striking a Lynn cruiser and an officer on foot, police said. That officer was not taken to the hospital. A second Lynn officer was struck by the suspect’s car in Swampscott. That officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Lynn Police said Saturday that both officers are doing well. The chase ended at the intersection of Stetson Ave. and Essex Street.

LYNN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO