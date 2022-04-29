Report: Jets offered 49ers No. 10 overall pick for Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Connected to veteran receivers throughout the offseason, the Jets ended up using the No. 10 overall pick to address the position. Garrett Wilson will be tasked with elevating Zach Wilson, but the Jets did make an offer for Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers turned down the Jets’ proposal — the No. 10 overall pick and a fifth-rounder for Samuel and San Francisco’s second-rounder (No. 61) — according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, who adds the Lions made an offer as well. Detroit’s offer was viewed as “light” for the All-Pro wideout. The Jets were viewed as the front-runners for Samuel, but the Lions and Packers pursued him as well.

Gang Green did not include a first-rounder in its Tyreek Hill offer but did put both its second-round picks and a third in that proposal — one the Chiefs were prepared to accept. Hill’s preference for Miami led to a second-place Jets finish there. The Jets were also linked to using the No. 10 overall pick in a D.K. Metcalf proposal. Given the second-round pick that would have come back to the Jets in the Samuel offer, the 49ers exited the talks to lead the AFC East team to focus on draft options at receiver.

Like a Hill trade, a Samuel swap would have required the Jets to work out a monster extension. Although Garrett Wilson is an unproven commodity at the pro level, he can be controlled through 2026 on a rookie deal. Still, the events of Thursday night will make matters more difficult for the 49ers. Samuel’s trade request came when all his 2019 receiver classmates were tied to their rookie contracts. A.J. Brown has since signed a four-year, $100M deal.

The 49ers’ initial Samuel offer was believed to be for less than $19M annually. While Samuel is believed to be against being used as a running back and may or may not have issues with living in California, the 49ers will certainly need to up their offer now that Brown is tied to his new contract.