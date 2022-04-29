ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans eyeing QB in second round; Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo on radar?

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yG6cp_0fOXdkOq00
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Although Lovie Smith voiced support for Davis Mills early in the offseason, GM Nick Caserio was noncommittal about the second-year QB’s starter status going forward. Everything Houston has thus far done points to Mills receiving another opportunity, but the team may make a late entrance to the quarterback market.

The Texans considered the prospect of trading back into Round 1 for Malik Willis, Jeff Howe of The Athletic notes (subscription required). Houston, which also liked Kenny Pickett, holds the fifth pick in Friday’s second round (No. 37 overall). Willis’ fall opens the door to a potential investment here for a Texans team that can certainly afford to give a rookie quarterback a redshirt season, given where the Caserio-led franchise is on its rebuild track.

This draft producing the first one-QB first round since 2013 opens the door to teams making lower-cost investments on Friday night. Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, who is on the Saints’ radar, and Desmond Ridder qualify as potential second-round picks. North Carolina’s Sam Howell may well go off the board Friday night as well. The Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans and Giants pick in front of the Texans in Round 2. There are some QB landmine spots here for Houston, which runs the risk of missing out on its preferred second-day passer by standing pat.

Should the Texans not take a quarterback on Friday night, two veterans are available in trades. The team is likely to explore a Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo addition, Howe adds. This would seem contingent on Houston not drafting Willis or another QB in Round 2. While the Texans are still fine with running Mills back out there in 2022 and did not consider drafting a passer with either of their first-round picks Thursday, per Howe, the team is not committed just yet.

The Panthers and Seahawks have been connected to Mayfield, with the former a bit more closely linked. Garoppolo’s market has yet to take shape, with the longtime 49ers starter still rehabbing from surgery on his throwing shoulder. The Texans were not interested in Mayfield when they traded Deshaun Watson to the Browns, but Howe adds the expectation of Cleveland needing to eat some of the QB’s fifth-year option salary ($18.9M) has changed the equation a bit. The 49ers’ asking price for Garoppolo remains too high for the Texans, however, but Caserio’s time with the ex-Tom Brady backup in New England does create a logical connection here — Garoppolo’s desire to end up with a contender notwithstanding.

Comments / 3

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots, Texans swap Day 3 draft picks

Three days away from the 2022 NFL Draft, Bill Belichick and his former right-hand man made a trade involving day three picks. The Houston Texans picked up a fifth-round pick in this draft, while the New England Patriots moved down. General manager Nick Caserio and the Texans traded sixth- and...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Howe
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Lovie Smith
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Buccaneers#American Football#Qb#Davis Mills#Gm#The Buccaneers Vikings#Titans#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Emily Mayfield Has Message For Baker After Oklahoma Visit

Last weekend, Baker Mayfield made a triumphant return to Oklahoma where he was being honored. The Sooners created a statue of Baker that will go into the school’s Heisman Park. While the statue may not have looked exactly like him, it was still an incredible moment for the former college football star quarterback.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders locked in on WR in Round 1?

The Commanders are “all in” on finding another receiver, per Todd McShay of ESPN.com, and this interest points to an investment with their No. 11 overall pick. This follows a report indicating the Commanders have indeed done extensive homework at the position. As to which wideout the team is targeting, it might be down to two.
FOOTBALL
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots re-sign DT Carl Davis

Davis joined the Patriots during the 2020 season, and he’s seen time in 20 games over his year-plus with the organization. This includes a 2021 campaign where the defensive lineman appeared in all 17 games (four starts), finishing with 19 tackles and one sack. Davis was originally a 2015...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy