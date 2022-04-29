Learning for Independence class helps Valley kids with special needs

Q. My husband has two children, ages 6 and 8. They live with us every few days. The back and forth is crazy, but they are young, and I know it’s probably not a good idea for them to be away from either parent for very long. The kids usually stay with their mother on Mother’s Day, but this year she asked if we would like to join her and her husband for Mother’s Day brunch. I am a little uncomfortable with it, but I’m afraid I’ll insult her if I say no. Plus, she’s already mentioned something to the kids, and they are excited that we are all going out together. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Comments / 0