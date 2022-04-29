ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New portal to allow LA tenants in rent-stabilized units see info, dispute rent

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWjU3_0fOXdXsH00

The Los Angeles City Council took steps Friday to create an online public portal for tenants in rent-stabilized units to see information about their unit and dispute the rent amount if needed.

“Why is this important? The majority of our city’s apartments are rent-stabilized — they’re covered by the rent stabilization ordinance — but studies have found that more than a quarter of people had rent increases that were higher than the allowable maximum and that more than a third didn’t know that they were living in rent-stabilized units,” said Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who introduced the motion.

The motion authorizes the Los Angeles Housing Department to amend its Rent Registry Program contract with Cask NX, LLC to have it create “a one-stop-shop for landlords and tenants” where landlords can report rent amounts, tenants can view registration information about their unit and dispute rent amounts if necessary.

The motion passed 10-0.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Rent Registry Program#Cask Nx#Llc
San José Spotlight

Strict rules at San Jose Flea Market drive out vendors

Behind the colorful booths, lively music and tantalizing smells of local Mexican foods at the San Jose Flea Market are tears and heartache. Vendors greet patrons with a smile, but mask a world of pain and anxiety many are feeling regarding future development. A 2021 San Jose City Council vote allowed flea market operators to... The post Strict rules at San Jose Flea Market drive out vendors appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Former DMV employee pleads guilty to altering records in database

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former state employee with the Department of Motor Vehicles pleaded guilty to conspiring to alter records in the agency’s database in Sacramento, the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced Thursday.  Prosecutors said Shawana Denise Harris, 52, of Rancho Cucamonga in San Bernardino County, altered the records with unauthorized […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
HeySoCal

LA Homeless Services Authority director announces resignation

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s executive director submitted her resignation letter Monday, citing disagreements over compensation for staff. Heidi Marston noted that LAHSA previously paid employees as low as $33,119 a year, and as executive director she raised the 196 lowest compensated employees’ pay to $50,000 a year in March 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

SoCal water shortage emergency declared, outdoor watering restricted

A water shortage emergency was declared by Southern California water officials for the first time ever on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California implemented an “Emergency Water Conservation Program,” restricting outdoor watering to one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions will take effect on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy