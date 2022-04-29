ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles to pass on 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard's fifth-year option

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uo4Bb_0fOXdMPW00
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of the option tier on which Dillard landed, no scenario existed in which the 2019 No. 22 overall pick would have his 2023 salary guaranteed. All tackle tiers on the option hierarchy call for at least a $12M salary. Dillard’s Philly path has not led to him securing such value.

Former seventh-round pick/rugby convert Jordan Mailata has become the Eagles’ long-term left tackle, and Lane Johnson remains entrenched on the right side of Philly’s O-line. Dillard, who has battled extensive injury trouble as a pro, has been a fill-in starter nine times.

The Eagles traded up three spots to select Dillard at No. 22 overall. A Washington State starter during Mike Leach‘s tenure at the Pac-12 program, Dillard suffered missed the 2020 season with a torn biceps and missed the start of the 2021 slate due to a knee sprain. Teams still inquired about a trade last year, but the Eagles held onto their top backup tackle. While the book should not be considered closed on Dillard finding a starting left tackle job as a pro, it likely will not come in Philly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Saints WR Deonte Harris signs RFA tender

It wasn’t the biggest wide receiver news of the night, but on Thursday Deonte Harris signed his RFA tender to remain with the Saints (Twitter link via ESPN’s Field Yates). The 24-year-old will stay in New Orleans for at least one more season. Harris made an impact at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Pac 12
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints high on QBs Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral ahead of draft?

It remains to be seen if the Saints will end up selecting a quarterback during the first round of Thursday's draft. However, if they do, one faction of the organization could be disappointed. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Saints front office likes Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, while the coaches seem to prefer Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Draft grades: Experts rave about Eagles haul

The Eagles entered the 2022 NFL Draft with 10 picks. They walked away with five rookies, one Pro Bowl receiver and impressive marks from draft graders around the country. As a reminder, here’s a look at the Eagles’ draft class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. 2-51:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Baltimore Ravens select S Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 pick

Hamilton had a highly productive three-year career with the Fighting Irish. He totaled 138 tackles and eight interceptions, demonstrating positional flexibility and leadership qualities along the way. His testing numbers, season-ending knee injury and overall athletic profile, however, have led to a belief he could drop to at least the second half of the first round.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks draft Miss State OL Charles Cross at No. 9 overall

The third offensive lineman off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, Charles Cross has finally heard his name called for the Seahawks at No. 9 overall. Cross wasn’t necessarily considered to be on the same level as Alabama tackle Evan Neal or NC State blocker Ikem Ekwonu in terms of overall talent, but the Mississippi State product makes up for his lack of athleticism with consistency and savviness. His length and footwork will allow him to be a long-term answer on the offensive line, and his underrated strength should continue to develop as he ages.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy