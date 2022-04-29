Eagles to pass on 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard's fifth-year option

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of the option tier on which Dillard landed, no scenario existed in which the 2019 No. 22 overall pick would have his 2023 salary guaranteed. All tackle tiers on the option hierarchy call for at least a $12M salary. Dillard’s Philly path has not led to him securing such value.

Former seventh-round pick/rugby convert Jordan Mailata has become the Eagles’ long-term left tackle, and Lane Johnson remains entrenched on the right side of Philly’s O-line. Dillard, who has battled extensive injury trouble as a pro, has been a fill-in starter nine times.

The Eagles traded up three spots to select Dillard at No. 22 overall. A Washington State starter during Mike Leach‘s tenure at the Pac-12 program, Dillard suffered missed the 2020 season with a torn biceps and missed the start of the 2021 slate due to a knee sprain. Teams still inquired about a trade last year, but the Eagles held onto their top backup tackle. While the book should not be considered closed on Dillard finding a starting left tackle job as a pro, it likely will not come in Philly.